Employee Called In Sick, Refused To Come In Anyway, And Her Supervisor Fired Her

Imagine waking up and feeling sick to your stomach. Would you take some medicine and try to make it through the work day, or would you call in sick?

In this story, one employee who never misses a day of work knew she had to call in sick when she work up feeling really nauseous.

You’d think her supervisor would be fine with an employee taking a sick day, but instead, he reacted rashly and later ended up regretting it.

Let’s read all about it.

Supervisor sorrows This story happened when I (F 26 yrs at the time).my current age is not important. I get a job at a belt buckle and medallion factory. My supervisor hated my younger sister and was always short and kind of rude to me. I had been there about a year. I never took off.

But one day, she really couldn’t go to work.

One day I started vomiting so I called in sick. I just got out of the shower (I smelled like vomit). A knock at the door produced a co-worker. She told me my supervisor told her to come to my house to tell me to get into work. I told her that I had been vomiting all morning and that I was not coming in to infect everyone else.

The supervisor acted rashly.

About 30 minutes later my supervisor called and fired me. This where my petty revenge comes into play. The coworker that came to my house called me to ask how to repair a buckle that had trout on it. She also wanted to know how to repair the fur on the grizzly medallion. Neither were in stock. I told her to ask her supervisor how.

The supervisor realized he had messed up.

About 10 minutes later my ex-sypervisor called me. He said they really needed me to come back for just 2 weeks. Those 2 special orders needed to go out in 3 days. I needed to train someone how to do what I had taught myself. He told me my pay would be the same – minimum wage (the year 1980). I giggled to myself. I said yes I would be more than happy to come back for 2 weeks only. He was extatic.

She made an offer.

Hold on…. He then said they would see me tomorrow. I told him wait….we are not finished. I will come back as a consultant for 250 a day for 2 weeks to train. However, I also need a contract stating my job and total pay. He hung up on me.

Too late!

Later he called back saying the owner was agreeable. I said “Sorry that was aone time offer and I don’t feel inclined to work with him again. Have a great day”. They probably lost those accounts. Shouldn’t have fired me for being sick.

Yikes! The supervisor really fired her for an unfair reason. I’d think she could hire a lawyer. She was sick. You can’t fire someone for being sick.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she should’ve handled it another way.

Another person did some math.

Another person reflects on how much time has passed since 1980.

This is a good question.

She really should’ve reported her employer for firing her for being sick. It doesn’t seem like that should be allowed, but after all these years, I guess it’s just a funny story at this point.

Some jobs aren’t worth keeping.

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