Graduate Accepted An Internship At The Same Company Where His Girlfriend Works After Months Of Endless Job Searching, But Now She’s Upset That He Ignored Her Request Not To Apply

Relationships can get complicated when you’re also working at the same place.

So, what would you do if you’d been struggling to find a job for months and could get an internship at the same company where your partner works, but they’re strongly opposed? Would you keep looking to find something else? Or would you ignore their feelings and take the opportunity?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this situation and needs advice. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for joining the same company as my girlfriend even though she didn’t want me to? I’m a 2025 BTech graduate (22M). Due to poor placements at my college, I’ve been unemployed for the last 8 months. I’ve been learning skills, doing certifications, and applying continuously, but haven’t had much luck. I’ve been dating my girlfriend (let’s call her Bee) for 3 years. We were long-distance while she studied in Europe. We genuinely love each other. She came back to India, and her home is in Hyderabad, while I’m from Kochi.

He asked her if he could apply to the company.

After coming back, she focused on settling in and job hunting. She got her first job in Hyderabad in January on her first attempt. I was genuinely happy for her, but at the same time, I felt very disappointed in myself because I was still struggling. When I said I wanted to apply to her company, she strongly opposed it. She said she doesn’t want to mix work life and personal life. I understood her point, but I was desperate for a break and to start somewhere.

Now, she’s upset with him.

We argued about it. Eventually, she said I can apply, but she wouldn’t be comfortable. I later got an internship at the same company. The internship isn’t great, but for me, it’s a way to enter the industry and move to better opportunities later. Now she’s unhappy and irritated that I joined, even though I didn’t ask her for a referral or use her position. I just needed an opportunity. For context, I’ve even helped her with some design work for her job anonymously. I understand why she wanted boundaries, but I also feel like I did what I had to do for my career. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he does need to start somewhere.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about his predicament.

This person doesn’t see that he did anything wrong.

Yet another person who agrees he did the right thing.

These are good questions.

This reader explains why it can still work.

He didn’t have another choice, but he should get experience and move to another company.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.