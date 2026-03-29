He Wants To Have A Wild Boys Trip For His Birthday, But He Wants His Wife To Drive Him There And Back

Good relationships are all about compromise, but you have to draw the line somewhere.

What would you do if your partner wanted you to chauffeur them across the border to a wild party? One woman recently shared her husband’s wild request of her with Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA for not wanting to drive 7 hours on Friday and another 7 on Sunday?

My other half (59M) I(49F) have been married 24 years.

The engine in my car recently blew up, and it seems to have been an issue with my make and model, so finding a replacement has been difficult.

She’s certainly in a pickle.

So we are sharing a car.

His birthday is coming up and he wants to do a boys trip.

Awesome, so he looks at flights to get to his friends.

Sounds like a good time.

From where we are in Canada, it’s approximately $1000 return.

Out of Seattle it would be approximately $300 with exchange.

He wants me to drive him to Seattle to drop him off at the airport and drive back.

Yikes, that’s a hike and a half.

Round trip, best circumstance it’s a 7 hour trip.

He wants me to do this on the Friday then do it again on the Sunday.

Crossing the border is precarious as border guards will access your social media, your phone, etc.

Seems like too much work when compared to a flight.

I would not feel safe crossing without my phone.

So my navigation ability is gone.

I suggested that I could get him to Bellingham and he take the train down.

That sounds like a good compromise.

It’s $20 and apparently a beautiful ride.

He thinks I’m being selfish for not driving him.

I told him to take the car then.

Also a reasonable compromise!

He then said I was being unreasonable.

That if it was my friend that asked I would do it.

I said that my friend wouldn’t ask, she knows I hate long drives.

So AITA for not wanting to drive for 14 hours between 3 day for my husband?

You can definitely tell these two have been married for years. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

The majority of the comments were baffled.



And commended the original poster.



One person ran through the logistics.



Some agreed the husband deserved more flack.



All in all, the obvious solution was agreed upon.



She would go anywhere for love – but she won’t go there.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.