Her Friend Kept Asking If She Was Ugly, So After Lying And Saying No For A Long Time, She Finally Admitted That She Was

In some situations, telling little white lies is the best option since it will help to avoid hurt feelings.

What would you do if your friend kept asking if she was ugly, and no matter how often you lied and said she wasn’t, she just kept asking?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally gave in and told her that she was indeed ugly, and now her friend won’t talk to her.

AITA for telling my friend she was ugly after she asked me if she was or not? A little context, said friend has been asking me 24’7 whether or not she’s ugly.

This is always an awkward situation.

I honestly just ignored the question entirely because I didn’t want to lie to her. So whenever she’d ask I’d completely change the subject entirely. This only slightly worked though, because in the moment she’d stop talking about it. But the next day or in the next couple of hours she’d ask again and again and again.

The friend knows the truth already.

It honestly got really annoying so I just started saying she wasn’t ugly so she’d stop asking me. That also didn’t work because she wouldn’t believe me. So, instead of constantly asking me if she was ugly, whenever I’d say she was pretty she’d keep asking me if I was telling the truth. Like throughout the entire day.

She wasn’t in a good state of mind, so that has to be considered.

This is where I might be getting into AH territory. I had been drinking in the bathroom because I was going through a really rough break up. So, I wasn’t sober when this happened. Anyways she went on with her normal “do you think I’m ugly” and I snapped.

At some point you have to put an end to this line of questioning, and this will do it.

I was so over it I just told her the truth, I said “yea you are but that isn’t the end of the world I mean not everyone is going to be good looking” she went completely silent but I was pretty wasted so I really just thought I had ended the whole “am I ugly” type thing and went on with my day. The thing is she hasn’t spoken to me since then and I feel like a huge jerk. I’ve tried apologizing but she asked if I really meant what I said.

Honestly, just be honest and move on or it will never end.

This is where it got really uncomfortable because I didn’t wanna lie but I also didn’t wanna tell the truth. So, I kinda just didn’t say anything, so eventually she just walked away. Honestly I came here because I’ve asked my other friends about it n there kinda just mutual about the whole thing. AITA?

She would only be in the wrong if she had brought it up unprompted, but the friend kept asking, so she didn’t have much of a choice but to be honest.

Check out what the top commenters have to say about this difficult situation.

I think this commenter is exactly right.

Yup, this is all on the friend.

What else could she do?

Especially when the friend forces you into it.

Yup, she had to put an end to it at some point.

Her friend put her in an impossible situation.

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