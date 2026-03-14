Woman Planned A Relaxing Vacation And A Visit To Her Sister, But Her Father Insisted She Host The Wedding Of A Cousin She Had Hardly Met

Family obligations can sometimes clash with personal plans.

The following story involves a woman who plans to have a relaxing vacation in March.

But her father pressured her to host a distant cousin’s wedding because of her oratory skills.

Now, she feels conflicted about giving up her vacation for people she barely knows.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for saying no to going to a wedding? I have a few holidays in March 2026. During this time, I wanted to visit my sister, who is away for her PhD in another city. I wanted to use this time to take a break from my work. I just wanted to relax.

This woman hardly met her cousin.

My father has a cousin with whom he was very close. I have hardly met her, though. I only know her because of the stories my father told me. This cousin’s daughter is getting married at the same time as my vacation in March.

Her cousin wanted her to host the wedding.

I am a good orator. I often host family gatherings and functions. This cousin got to know this. She asked my father if I would host her daughter’s wedding. I refused. I said I do not know them well enough. I also said I need a break.

Her father got upset when she refused.

My father is very upset with this. He insists I go to this wedding. He has even thrown in some gifts for me, like a new dress. I feel bad because it is a destination wedding. It would be like a break too, but it is just not something I had planned. Am I being the jerk here?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

You’re allowed to say no, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are siding with her.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because she was good at speaking doesn’t mean she’s available to be a host.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.