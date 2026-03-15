Woman Told Her Best Friend She Might Skip Her Bachelorette Party, So Her Friend Made An Insensitive Comment About How She Should Train Her Baby

Becoming a parent can change priorities overnight.

The following story involves a woman whose best friend planned a bachelorette trip to Oslo.

But she hesitated because her baby would only be six months old by then.

She suggested alternative plans or accommodations, but her friend made a comment about how she should train her baby.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my friend that I can’t join her Bachelorette trip because of my baby? My best friend (31F) is getting married next year. She wants to go on a weekend bachelorette trip to Oslo. We live in northern Germany. At the time of the trip, my baby will probably be around six months old. I saw how difficult it was for my sister to leave her baby alone within the first year of its life.

This woman mentioned that she might not be able to join due to her baby.

I told my friend that I might not be able to join the trip. I suggested that we could maybe do something else instead or plan a day trip a bit closer. Or perhaps makes accommodations for me to bring my baby.

Her best friend was surprised.

She responded very surprised. She talked about other friends who left their babies easily from very early on. And that it depends on how you train your baby. She said it is important not to let the baby be super dependent on you.

She continued to explain her situation.

I told her that it is important to raise independent children, but it is different in the beginning. They literally need their parents for survival. It will probably also be difficult for me. I added that every child is different. I said I do not know how everything will be yet. I just wanted her to be prepared.

Now, she’s torn between refusing to join and leaving her baby with her husband.

She was not very understanding. We switched topics for now. WIBTA for not joining a weekend trip? Or should I leave my baby with my very competent husband?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another personal thought.

Finally, people are siding with her.

Sometimes being present for your child means being absent from something else.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.