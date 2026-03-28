Woman Was Originally Chosen To Be A Bridesmaid For Her Sister’s Wedding, But She Dropped Out After Her Sister Banned Her Boyfriend Over A High School Issue

Family loyalty can be complicated.

The following story is about a woman who was chosen to be a bridesmaid for her sister’s wedding.

But she faced a dilemma when her sister claimed her boyfriend had bullied her in high school.\

She tried to find out the truth, but it ended in a way that upset her family.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not making my sisters wedding? My sister (26F) got married last month. I (32F) was originally part of her bridal party as a bridesmaid. Obviously, as her big sister, I was extremely happy for her. And I played a big role in the planning over the past year.

This woman met a guy, and they started dating.

For the past five months, I have been seeing a really great guy (25M). It’s a serious relationship, and we’ve even begun to think about marriage ourselves. After a couple of months of dating, I told my sister about him and showed her a few pictures. She immediately became upset and told me that my boyfriend was mean to her in high school.

She confronted her boyfriend and asked if it were true.

Supposedly, he and his friends used to call her names and made an Instagram account dedicated to “bullying” her. I never heard her talk about this growing up. When I asked my boyfriend about it, he said he didn’t even talk to her in high school. I don’t know why he would lie to me, especially when I told him I would be understanding if it were true. I told my sister she must be mistaken, but she insisted that my boyfriend is her high school bully.

Her sister told her that her boyfriend was not allowed to attend the wedding.

As the wedding approached, I RSVP’d with my boyfriend as my plus one. My sister called me the next day. She said that he was not allowed to come to the wedding or any of the other celebrations. I tried to reason with her since she wasn’t screening anyone else’s plus ones, but she can be stubborn.

So she decided to drop out of the bridal party.

Eventually, after some back and forth, I decided to drop out of the bridal party and not attend the wedding. My family and, of course, my sister are all very upset with me. But I feel like I’m doing the right thing standing with my boyfriend. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Weird choices all around, says this one.

People are calling her out.

Finally, here’s another straightforward remark.

Sometimes, standing firm means standing with the one you love.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.