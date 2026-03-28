Woman Works As Cashier During Slow Evening Shifts, But Older Customers Insult Her About Standing Around And Not Looking Busy

Customers don’t always realize what employees actually do.

In this story, a woman was working as a cashier during slow evening shifts.

Older customers would approach her and complain that she isn’t doing anything.

Despite their rants, she tried to stay patient while doing her job.

Let’s take a closer look!

Customers, just cause no one is in my line, doesn’t mean I’m standing around not working. I’m a cashier. When it’s later in the evening, my grocery store gets kind of slow. Sometimes, people go to other registers and not mine. Then, older people come. They rant to me the whole time I’m scanning their stuff.

This employee receives different kinds of insults.

They say things like, “Why are you standing around doing nothing?” “Shouldn’t you be busy?” “I saw you looked bored, so I’ll give you something to do” “You younger people need to get busy” “Wake up! Hehe! I caught you sleeping on the job”

She’s getting annoyed and impatient with them.

It’s so annoying! It’s very difficult to be patient with them. I try to be nice to them anyway, but some days I really feel like screaming at some people. If no one is on my line, so what? What else can I do? I’m being paid to be a cashier, not to do other stuff.

That does sound frustrating! Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Indeed, right?

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another cashier speaks up.

Silence makes them nervous, says this person.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Being paid to stand still doesn’t mean you’re on vacation.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.