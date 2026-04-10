A Daughter Got A Big Laugh When Her Mom Sent Her A Photo Showing Off Her New Airpods

Are you ready for a classic Mom moment?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A TikTokker named Lottie showed viewers how her mom had a difficult time when she bought a new pair of Airpods.

The video showed a photo of Lottie with her mom and the text overlay reads, “My mum sent me a pic of her new Airpods.”

And what a pic it was…

Lottie’s mom had her Airpods in the wrong way and she texted Lottie and said, “They didn’t feel quite right.”

Lottie’s mom had the stem of the Airpods in her ear instead of the speaker…

Oops!

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is such a mom move…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁