April 10, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Daughter Got A Big Laugh When Her Mom Sent Her A Photo Showing Off Her New Airpods

by Matthew Gilligan

woman wearing some earbuds

TikTok/@lottking

Are you ready for a classic Mom moment?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A TikTokker named Lottie showed viewers how her mom had a difficult time when she bought a new pair of Airpods.

woman with her mom

TikTok/@lottking

The video showed a photo of Lottie with her mom and the text overlay reads, “My mum sent me a pic of her new Airpods.”

And what a pic it was…

woman wearing earbuds wrong

TikTok/@lottking

Lottie’s mom had her Airpods in the wrong way and she texted Lottie and said, “They didn’t feel quite right.”

Lottie’s mom had the stem of the Airpods in her ear instead of the speaker…

Oops!

woman wearing earbuds wrong

TikTok/@lottking

Check out the video.

@lottking

😭😭

♬ original sound – Mya

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.43.14 AM A Daughter Got A Big Laugh When Her Mom Sent Her A Photo Showing Off Her New Airpods

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.43.37 AM A Daughter Got A Big Laugh When Her Mom Sent Her A Photo Showing Off Her New Airpods

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 9.44.22 AM A Daughter Got A Big Laugh When Her Mom Sent Her A Photo Showing Off Her New Airpods

This is such a mom move…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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