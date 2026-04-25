Customer Yelled At Store Worker Because Nobody Would Pick Up The Phone In The Pharmacy, But There Was Nothing The Employee Could Do About It

If you work in customer service, there’s almost nothing as annoying as a customer who blames you for something that you have nothing to do with.

But, as you know, it comes with the territory and you just have to deal with it.

In this story, a store worker shared what happened when a customer took their anger out on them.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

To the Rude Customer on the Phone. “I work in a retail store with a pharmacy chain. Tonight, I had a customer who was trying to get ahold of the pharmacy all day. They weren’t picking up the phone at all due to staffing issues. I started my shift at 2 pm, just as they were getting done with their lunch. I had a few customers at this point. The phone rings and the customer explains that the pharmacy is not answering.

Let’s give it a shot…

I tell her I will try to page over the intercom for them to pick whatever line. The pharmacy still hasn’t picked up the phone. The customer called back a second time and I did the page over the intercom again.

What do you want me to do about it?

Half an hour toward closing, the lady yelled at me, and I explained to her there was nothing I could do since I didn’t work in the pharmacy. To the lady on the phone, next time, don’t take your anger out on me for trying to tell you. Don’t take it out on me for doing my job. I don’t work back in the pharmacy and complain to corporate about them not answering the phone.”

A Reddit user shared their thoughts about this.

This person explains the customer’s perspective and gives OP some advice.

It seems pessimistic, but it’s often true.

Customer service work can be a real pain in the neck sometimes!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.