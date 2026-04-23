Man Got Married To His Longtime Partner, And His Sister Was So Inspired By It That She Booked Her Own Wedding On The Exact Same Date One Year Later
Family weddings can inspire unexpected decisions.
In this story, a man had just tied the knot with his longtime partner.
His sister called him and admitted that she was inspired by their union.
Now, she decided to book her own wedding, but he finds her decision a little strange.
Let’s take a closer look!
Sister books her wedding on our one year anniversary.
My longtime partner and I recently tied the knot in a small ceremony and reception.
We are both men.
It went exceptionally well. Everything turned out great.
My sister, her fiancé, and their young daughter were guests.
This man received a call from his sister.
A few days later, she called me.
She said she was inspired by our wedding. She decided to finally book theirs.
She booked it for the exact same day one year later.
She said it was supposedly because it was the only time the venue was available.
He’s not offended, but he thinks it’s strange.
I’m not offended. It’s just a day.
But I think it’s strange. It is very much a choice she would make though.
She will likely ask me to speak at the wedding.
I cannot wait to bring this up. I plan to mention it lightheartedly in my remarks.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.
Here’s looking at the bright side…
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person makes a valid point.
Here’s a somewhat similar story
Finally, short and simple.
As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
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