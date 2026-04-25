April 25, 2026 at 2:15 pm

She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But He’s Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

by Liz Wiest

man grilling a steak

Pexels/Reddit

Marriage is a partnership, though sometimes one spouse carries a bit more weight than the others.

What would you do if your spouse wasn’t contributing enough effort to the daily chores? One woman recently reached her wits end with her husband via Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for giving my partner the silent treatment while they cook dinner?

I 29F and my husband 34M have been together for 10 years, married for 7 years.

Whenever I ask my husband to cook he makes it so much harder than it needs to be.

This isn’t a strong start.

He’ll ask me a million questions about the dish and it almost feels easier to do it myself.

He has done this for years.

Sounds like a case of weaponized incompetence.

We have a 3 year old and a newborn now and they need almost constant attention, feeding, changing, help with the bathroom, etc.

When he is tasked with doing the cooking now I just ignore his questions because I’m dealing with the kids.

Seems like a fair enough boundary.

If he gets upset I just tell him “Figure it out, you’re a 34 year old man.”

AITA for not helping him with dinner?

Yikes, sounds like these two need to have a serious conversation. Let’s see if Reddit was able to break the ice.

Most of the commenters shared the exact same read.
Screenshot 2026 04 24 at 3.39.41 PM She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But Hes Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

Others were baffled by the whole situation.
Screenshot 2026 04 24 at 3.40.03 PM She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But Hes Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

And encouraged the wife to stand her ground.
Screenshot 2026 04 24 at 3.40.18 PM She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But Hes Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

One person offered a witty remark.
Screenshot 2026 04 24 at 3.40.28 PM She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But Hes Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

Though another managed to put it all in perspective.
Screenshot 2026 04 24 at 3.40.50 PM She Put Her Husband In Charge Of Making Dinner, But Hes Making Her Sorry She Ever Did

This situation is a recipe for disaster.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

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