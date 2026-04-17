She Stood Up For Another Student At School Against A Bully, But Now The Bully Is Targeting Her, So She Wonders If She Should Have Stayed Out Of It

When going to school you will often see some students being bullies and mistreating others.

What would you do if you stood up against a bully who was mistreating another student, but then they started targeting you?

That is what happened to the student in this story, and the teacher isn’t doing anything to get things under control, so now she wonders if she should have stayed out of the drama completely.

AITAH for calling out a classmate’s “smear campaign” against another student in nail school? I (22) am currently in nail tech school.

This is an important skill to master.

A few weeks ago, a classmate, “Sd” (approx. 19-20), was practicing a gel soak-off on another student, “S” (18). During the e-file process, Sd accidentally nicked S. Sd felt terrible and sent multiple private texts apologizing profusely.

She seems to be overreacting.

Since then, S has been on a mission to tell everyone in the school what happened. On at least five separate occasions, I’ve witnessed her showing Sd’s private apology texts to other students and even the instructors, calling Sandra “weird” for apologizing so much and saying she is “fed up.” ​ I finally reached a breaking point. We are students; we are literally here to learn and making a mistake like a small nick is part of the process.

It is nice that she is standing up for her.

I told Sabrina privately that I didn’t think it was a public matter and that sharing private texts felt like “bully behavior.” I also mentioned to an instructor that the constant negativity felt xenophobic and was creating a hostile environment (Sd and I are both immigrants).

People often don’t like snitches.

Word got back to S that I spoke to the instructor. And the “snitch” told S what happened completely twisted story saying that i accused them of saying racial slurs when all I said was the facts and the words she used and the topic she was talking about. Now, the situation has exploded.

This is getting out of hand.

Today, S went off on me in front of others, calling me “stupid,” “dumb,” and telling me to “shut the **** up”, “your face is stupid”, “don’t raise your finger at me” (mind you i was like 2 meter aways and it is very common in Mexican culture to talk with your hands) and to stay away from her for the next four months while the program is over. ​ What hurts most is that while the instructors and some other girls told me privately that they agree with me, they stayed completely silent when S was screaming at me.

The teachers need to get this under control.

Now I’m the one being ganged up on just for trying to stop a classmate from being humiliated for a basic learning mistake. I’ve cried multiple times and am honestly considering transferring schools because the environment feels so toxic. ​ AITA?

She did the right thing by stepping in and really all of this is because the teacher isn’t keeping proper control of the classroom.

Take a look at what some of the top commenters have to say about it.

She handled it well according to this commenter.

It would be annoying to deal with this situation, for sure.

This commenter says she should stay there.

They all seem immature.

All of these kids need to grow up.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.