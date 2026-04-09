Vegan Woman Skipped The Meat Dishes At A Family Gathering And Stuck To The Salad, But Her Father And Brother Decided To Make A Huge Scene

Navigating dietary restrictions at a family event without making it anyone else’s problem is an underrated skill.

So when one vegan woman gracefully ate around the meat at a family dinner without drawing attention or causing a scene, her father and brother stepped in to cause one on her behalf.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for not eating my grandmother’s cooking when she accidentally put meat in it. So I was at a family gathering and my 78-year-old grandmother was the main cook. I love her food, but I’m vegan — so strictly no meat or animal products for me.

So she was in for quite the surprise at meal time.

She knows this and accidentally put meat in the vast majority of the food that she cooked. I didn’t want to eat this, so I stuck to the salad. My grandmother doesn’t know this — I haven’t told her, and it’s all fine.

Still, her family blamed her for making a scene.

But my brother and father are both shaming me, telling me how rude I was and how upset my grandmother is. I go to my grandmother to say sorry, but she didn’t know — so there is no way that she was upset. My grandmother understands and is cool with it, but my brother and father won’t back off. So AITA?

By most standards, this woman handled this situation about as gracefully as possible.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees this woman handled the situation perfectly.

Someone’s in the wrong here, but it wasn’t the vegan.

You can stick to your boundaries and still be polite.

She’s already behaved with much more respect than her father and brother have.

She skipped the meat, ate the salad, and caused zero problems

What her father and brother were really doing was just projecting their issues onto grandma.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.