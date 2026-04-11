Woman Refused To Lend Money To Her Brother Who Kept Ignoring Her Messages, And Would Only Reach Out To Her When He Needed Cash

Family relationships can get complicated when money is involved.

The following story involves a woman whose brother only contacts her when he needs to borrow money.

Even if she reaches out to him, he would ignore her.

Now, she’s questioning whether setting boundaries makes her the bad one in the situation.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITAH For Going NC With My Brother Since He Only Talks To Me When He Wants Money My older brother has five kids. He only pays a percentage of regular rent. He is a manager at a fast food place. Which makes him capable of taking care of himself, his partner, and his kids. He just needs to do his taxes so he could get child tax again.

This woman’s brother lives from paycheck to paycheck.

My partner has tried helping him do that twice. He is just too lazy to get the forms he needs for it. So he is just getting by on his paycheck. His partner does not have a job.

He also talks to her when he wants to borrow some money.

I am a stay-at-home mom with three kids. My partner works two jobs. So we do not have a lot of money to spare. It seems like he only talks to me when he wants to borrow money. Most times, I say no. This is because he does not pay back when he says he would.

Whenever she texts him, he barely replies.

I tried talking to my brother. He does not see my messages for days. Even then, he barely replies. I do not like going over to his house. They have a dog and a few cats. They do not change their kitty litter as often as they should. It smells like cat waste all the time.

Even when he was hospitalized, she asked how he was doing and got no reply.

His partner stays home. She is kind of useless when it comes to household chores. He even did a night in the hospital. I messaged to see how he was doing after he got out. He saw my messages but never replied.

They haven’t talked for three months now.

The last time we had an actual conversation was back in December 2025. I am writing this now in March 2026. He has only asked for money twice since then. So, AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and simple.

This user agrees to cutting him off.

Indeed, right?

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Finally, he’s an adult, says this one.

If they only text when they need cash, it’s not a conversation… it’s a transaction.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.