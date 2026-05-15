A Boy Printed A 3-D Cowboy Hat For His Cat

Are 3-D printers cool, or what?

You better believe that’s the truth!

And this video proves it.

A mom posted it and showed folks the creative project her son embarked on with his 3-D printer.

She walked into her son’s bedroom and told viewers, “On today’s episode of ‘What Is My Son Printing?’ It’s a cowboy hat.”

Her son had a 3-D printer in his room.

She continued, “For the cat to wear.”

The TikTokker then showed the cat wearing a 3-D hat.

That looks pretty slick!

The video’s caption reads, “Meowdy, partner.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

And this viewer nailed it.

This might be the cutest thing you see all day!

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