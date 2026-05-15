May 15, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Boy Printed A 3-D Cowboy Hat For His Cat

by Matthew Gilligan

cat wearing a hat

TikTok/@rojacks

Are 3-D printers cool, or what?

You better believe that’s the truth!

And this video proves it.

A mom posted it and showed folks the creative project her son embarked on with his 3-D printer.

hat being printed out

TikTok/@rojacks

She walked into her son’s bedroom and told viewers, “On today’s episode of ‘What Is My Son Printing?’ It’s a cowboy hat.”

Her son had a 3-D printer in his room.

She continued, “For the cat to wear.”

3d hat printed out

TikTok/@rojacks

The TikTokker then showed the cat wearing a 3-D hat.

That looks pretty slick!

The video’s caption reads, “Meowdy, partner.”

cat wearing a hat

TikTok/@rojacks

Here’s the video.

@rojacks

Meowdy partner. #3dprinting #catsoftiktok #swfl

♬ The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Main Theme (Cut Version) – Ennio Morricone

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.47.51 PM A Boy Printed A 3 D Cowboy Hat For His Cat

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.48.04 PM A Boy Printed A 3 D Cowboy Hat For His Cat

And this viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.48.24 PM A Boy Printed A 3 D Cowboy Hat For His Cat

This might be the cutest thing you see all day!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter