A Boy Printed A 3-D Cowboy Hat For His Cat
by Matthew Gilligan
Are 3-D printers cool, or what?
You better believe that’s the truth!
And this video proves it.
A mom posted it and showed folks the creative project her son embarked on with his 3-D printer.
She walked into her son’s bedroom and told viewers, “On today’s episode of ‘What Is My Son Printing?’ It’s a cowboy hat.”
Her son had a 3-D printer in his room.
She continued, “For the cat to wear.”
The TikTokker then showed the cat wearing a 3-D hat.
That looks pretty slick!
The video’s caption reads, “Meowdy, partner.”
Here’s the video.
@rojacks
Meowdy partner. #3dprinting #catsoftiktok #swfl
♬ The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Main Theme (Cut Version) – Ennio Morricone
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person weighed in.
Another TikTok user shared a photo.
And this viewer nailed it.
This might be the cutest thing you see all day!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.
Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · 3-d, 3-d printing, 3D, 3d printing, animals, cats, pets, tiktok, top, video, viral
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