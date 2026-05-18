Coffee Shop Manager Questions Pay Change From Salary to Hourly After Seeing Paystub

It’s a sad fact that there are some bosses out there who like to engage in funny business when it comes to the way their employees are paid…

And a lot of them never get called out on it.

In today’s story, a coffee shop manager explained why they’re pretty peeved at their boss because of an unannounced pay change.

Check out what they had to say.

Boss changed my pay after I worked the hours. “I’m the GM at a local coffee shop, and I think the owner is pulling some slimy things. I’m a salaried general manager. Some weeks I work 50 hours, some weeks it’s 35, hence why I’m salaried. This position also somewhat implied reasonable PTO. I was taking a long weekend to go on a trip, which meant my hours for the week were closer to 25-30 hours. But the prior week, I worked 50 hours. This would be the entire pay period.

Her boss wanted to make a change.

Literally as I’m headed out the door to leave and go on my trip, my boss pulls me aside and tells me she couldn’t justify me being on salary, so she was going to change me to hourly for the equivalent rate. She’s also implied that I couldn’t work overtime. I was in a rush and didn’t want a confrontation in front of the other employees or guests, so I just took it and said alright and left.

She was surprised when she saw her paystub.

Well, paystubs come out and I see that she paid me my salary rate for the first week (I worked 50 hours), and the hourly rate for the second week (worked 25-30 hours). This feels unethical. Considering she changed my pay without any sort of notice ahead of time. Like, I could’ve worked more or scheduled my trip differently if she’d given me more of a heads up.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This reader spoke up.

And another Reddit user chimed in.

This sounds completely illegal!