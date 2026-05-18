The Surveillance Trap: Why One Worker’s Decision to Fight the ‘Away’ Status Timer Exposed a Toxic Corporate Culture

Having a company track every move you make is kind of like having Big Brother breathing down your neck.

In other words, it’s invasive and all it usually does is make employees resent their bosses.

In this story, a worker talked about why they’re not thrilled what’s going on with their company. Check out what they had to say.

My company tracks every minute I’m away from my desk and calls it productivity monitoring. “This has been bothering me for a while and I need to know if others are dealing with this too. A few months ago our company rolled out a monitoring system that tracks how long you’re away from your desk, not just login times.

This sounds horrible…

Actual active screen time, idle time, how long you were “unproductive” and it all goes into a dashboard that managers can see in real time and they called it “productivity monitoring” in the all hands and framed it as a tool to help teams work better. But what it actually feels like is being watched every single minute of the day and I can’t step away to get water, use the bathroom or just think for five minutes without it showing up as idle time somewhere And the worst part is nobody said anything when it was announced and everyone just accepted it because what do you say.

This is infuriating!

I work hard and hit my deadlines, my manager has never had a complaint about my output but apparently that’s not enough, they need to know exactly where i am every minute of the working day too. I don’t mind accountability but there’s a difference between being accountable for your work and being surveilled like you’re a suspect Is this becoming normal and is anyone actually pushing back on it or do we all just accept it now?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a story.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user knows all about this.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This doesn’t sound like a good idea if companies want their employees to be happy…