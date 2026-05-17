The Midnight Boundary: How an Overdue Conversation About Pay Was Forced Into the Light by a Single Click

A word to the wise…it’s usually not a good idea to mix alcohol and emails…

Especially when those emails are going to your boss!

In this story, an employee shares why they decided to have a few drinks and fire off an email to the head honcho. They also share how they expected it to work out and what actually happened.

Let’s take a look!

I sent an unhinged email to my boss last night about my pay. “I woke up this morning, fully prepared to be fired today. Last night after a couple beers and a lot of frustration over the climate at the very small company I work for, I sent my whole diatribe to my direct boss over an email with the subject title “MY SOAPBOX”. I had already had this conversation with the business founder/owner — but he’s a much more reasonable man.

It was time to set the record straight!

My boss is rather unapproachable and just kinda cheap, so when the owner told me yesterday that he’d done all he could do to convince my boss, I knew I needed to just rip off the band-aid. So I laid down my intentions to seek other employment if my needs cannot be met.

It felt great to get that out, but I was also low-key terrified I had set myself on fire because I was cold. Anyways, I didn’t get fired, and it ~sounds~ like the boss is going to take me seriously now and actually give the raise I deserve.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has been there.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

They just couldn’t hold back their feelings any longer!