Employee Stops Going Above and Beyond After Missed Promotions, Then Unexpectedly Gets a Raise

It can be pretty incredible to realize how, sometimes, your work performance has nothing at all to do with how other people view you and how you are compensated.

In fact, it can be a real roll of the dice.

I’ve worked at some jobs where I thought I was killin’ it…and apparently, I wasn’t.

And then I’ve had other positions where I thought I was the bottom of the barrel and they absolutely loved me!

You just never can tell…

And the worker who wrote this story knows all about it!

Check out how they got a pretty big surprise when they stopped caring so much about work…

It’s funny how this stuff works…

I started leaving work at exactly 5 PM, and my manager just gave me a raise for my ‘improved focus and leadership’. “All my life, I was the ‘grinder’ at the office. The one who stays late, comes in early, opens Slack at 11 PM, and always jumps in to solve any crisis, even if it’s not mine.

It’s frustrating to not be rewarded for hard work…

I applied for a promotion four times, and each time I was told something like, ‘You’re doing great work, but the timing isn’t right.’ A few months ago, I finally had enough. The promotion went to a guy who started a year after me but plays Fantasy Football with one of the managers.

Sometimes, the Office Space method at work is the best way to go.

So I decided to stop caring and said ‘screw it.’ I started leaving at 5 PM on the dot, muted work apps on my phone, and began rejecting any ‘urgent’ tasks thrown at me on a Friday afternoon that had nothing to do with my job. Anyway, the strangest thing just happened, and honestly, I’m still trying to process it. My manager called me in this morning and gave me a raise.

Isn’t it crazy how things work out like this sometimes?

He told me it was for my ‘improved time management and strategic thinking.’ He also said my productivity is now more ‘strategic and impactful’ than ever before. The problem is that when the promotion went to someone else, I quietly started looking for new opportunities with a higher salary because that’s what I deserved, and if a better offer with a higher salary comes along, I’m ready. I’ve already got my tools (ChatGPT, Gemini, Interviewman) ready to make sure I can present my experience the right way. Now, after I was offered the promotion, shall I continue in my job, or keep searching for another jobs? I really need your opinion.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

This is wild, right?

But you hear about it over and over and over again.

So is there really no rhyme or reason to good or bad work performances?

Well, I guess the best conclusion we can come to is that every job and every boss is different…so you never really know how it’s gonna turn out.

That’s really comforting, isn’t it?

Yikes…

Sometimes, corporate work culture makes absolutely no sense at all.