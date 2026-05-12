“It’s Only $600”: Why One Man Is Being Called “Petty” for Asking His Sibling to Repay a Debt When She Clearly Has the Money

There’s nothing quite as awful as watching the money you loaned out get spent on a luxury handbag while you’re still waiting for it back.

When a man helped his reckless sibling out of an emergency car repair, he expected basic accountability — what he got was a masterclass in evading responsibility.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITA for expecting my sister to pay me back after I covered her emergency expenses? My sister has always been a bit financially reckless, but I’ve always been the one to bail her out. Last month, she called in a panic because her car broke down and she couldn’t afford the repairs, which she needed to get to work. I ended up covering the $600 repair bill, assuming she’d pay me back as soon as her next paycheck came in.

But much to his surprise, his sister had spent the money on something else entirely.

Fast forward three weeks, and she’s already posted photos of a new, high-end handbag and a weekend trip with friends. When I politely brought up the money she owes me, she told me that I should have “gifted” it to her since I’m doing better financially, and that asking for it back feels like I’m keeping tabs on her.

Now he’s stewing with rage over his sister’s irresponsible behavior.

I’m incredibly frustrated because I had to dip into my own savings to help her, and now I feel like I’m the one being made to feel guilty for expecting to be treated fairly. AITA for expecting my sister to pay me back after I covered her emergency expenses?

His sibling’s audacity spoke louder than anything else.

What did Reddit have to say?

He should have never given his sister the money in the first place.

People like this don’t deserve to get bailed out.

Some people prefer taking advantage of loved ones over actually being responsible.

No one acted perfectly in this scenario.

If his sister could afford the handbag, she could afford the repayment.

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