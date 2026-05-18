May 17, 2026 at 9:46 pm

The New Hiring Nightmare: Why Relying on AI to Schedule Interviews Is Backfiring on the Service Industry

by Matthew Gilligan

man with head down on desk

Shutterstock

Is this AI thing ever gonna go away?

That’s not very likely, BUT we can all take a teeny tiny bit of reassurance in the fact that AI still keeps making mistakes and does not replace an actual human to fact check.

In this story, one person is really upset with AI. Keep reading to see what happened.

AI ruined an interview for me.

“I recently applied at a restaurant that paid VERY well for my area, better than most office, government, or professional jobs.

I was given the opportunity for an interview earlier today, but when I arrived on time I was told interviews were held yesterday from an employee.

Oh, no!

Looking back at my text messages, it was apparent that the automated messaging system was utilizing AI with the application links ending in “.ai.”

I literally missed a better job opportunity and $4 higher wages because an AI got the date wrong.

That really sucks…

What is our world coming to when even interviews are handled by uncaring, uncompromising AI?

I’m going to call tomorrow and see what can be done, and left my contact information there. But now my hopes are a bit dashed.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2026 04 01 at 1.46.21 PM The New Hiring Nightmare: Why Relying on AI to Schedule Interviews Is Backfiring on the Service Industry

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 01 at 2.18.56 PM The New Hiring Nightmare: Why Relying on AI to Schedule Interviews Is Backfiring on the Service Industry

And this Reddit user asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 04 01 at 2.19.08 PM The New Hiring Nightmare: Why Relying on AI to Schedule Interviews Is Backfiring on the Service Industry

Yet another example of why you can’t rely on AI for everything!

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