Man Scores a Premium Parking Spot Close to His Destination—Then Returns to Find an Entitled Driver Blatantly Boxing Him In

Nothing tests a person’s patience faster than bad parking by entitled drivers.

This man thought he’d gotten lucky after finding a rare parking spot close to an appointment, only to come back and discover they’d been completely boxed in by someone casually double-parked in the suburbs. After waiting, getting increasingly irritated, and finally confronting the driver, the situation turned into a bigger reflection on how comfortable people have become in inconveniencing everyone around them.

You’d want to read the full story below because it relates to one of the most common frustrations: selfish behavior in public spaces. It’s short, annoying, oddly satisfying, and the kind of interaction almost everyone has either experienced or witnessed firsthand.

Inconsiderate So I lucked out today and got a parking spot on the street very close to where I had an appointment. When I returned to my car, someone had double parked, blocking my exit from my spot. I’m very familiar with the area, and this is not a double-parking street by any means. We see it in certain parts of the city, but not in the suburbs. So I waited, assuming the person would be out momentarily. However, after at least 5 minutes, I started to become annoyed.

This man had to call the police.

I decided to call the local police, given that at this point I didn’t know how long I would be stuck there. After another few minutes, a young adult male approached the car carrying a takeaway bag. He said nothing. I put down my window and said, “You have inconvenienced everyone but yourself.” This is the norm today. People miss a turn, and they don’t keep going until they can take the next turn-off; they do a U-turn across a double yellow line and hold up four lanes of traffic because of their mistake. They are so quick to inconvenience others but never themselves.

Nothing irks me more than people who think they could just block someone’s way. It just goes to show how they think their time is more important than everyone else’s. I agree with calling the police, I only hoped the entitled driver got what was coming for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their reactions.

This one has something to say.

This user shares another annoying habit.

Makes sense.

Another reader chimes in.

And here’s an idea.

Some people are deluded enough to think the world would wait for them to get takeout.