Worker Chooses to Cut Back Hours to Improve Work-Life Balance

Ahhhhh, this sounds like the life…

Only working part-time, doing what you want, when you want.

It’s what we all dream about, right?

Sure!

But, for most of us, it’s just not realistic.

We got bills to pay, baby!

So, while the rest of us grind away, check out what this person had to say about the big life decision they recently made.

I’m going part time and I feel like I can finally enjoy life. “I don’t like working and never have.

Well, isn’t this everyone’s dream…?

My goal in life has always been to enjoy myself, and I’d much rather have free time than lots of money. The dream has always been to work part time or not at all. I realized the first was far more realistic unless I married into money or happened to win the lottery. I’m now in a position where I can afford to work part time. My current job was 37 hours per week, 5 days a week.

It’s party time, baby!

I requested to drop to 25 hours per week, 3 days a week and it’s been approved. I could cry with happiness. I cannot wait to have a 4 day weekend. I feel like I’ll actually have time to enjoy life now. It’s honestly like a weight has been lifted. Free time is so precious to me. The current expectation that people should work 5 days a week with only 2 days off is insane and unbearable.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Check out how folks reacted to this story on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Hey, if you can pull this off, go ahead and do it!

Why not?!?!

But let’s be realistic: the majority of people are not in a position to WORK LESS.

Good luck to this person though!

Enjoy it!

They’re tired of the grind and now it’s time to relax.