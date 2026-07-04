A Teen Diligently Saved His Hard-Earned Money. Now His Gambler Brother Is Demanding He Fund a Sham AI Scheme.

Lending money to family is already a gamble, but lending it to someone who literally gambles is just plain silly.

A teenager who has quietly built up serious savings while his older brother burned through his parents’ allowance decided to draw the line when his brother tried to recruit him in yet another one of his schemes.

The brother’s offer: fund an AI chatbot subscription, get 20% of future freelancing profits.

The problem: he’d already stolen from the teen multiple times, gambled the money away, and his client pipeline existed mostly in his own imagination.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTAH for refusing to help out my brother My brother (20M) is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, businessman, and freelancer. All he does is some odd jobs on the internet. I admit, freelancing can earn a lot, but now it’s getting a bit extreme.

Both brothers have quite a bit of money coming in monthly, but they each use it very differently.

He is in university and my parents give him 5k monthly (18 dollars) and 2.5k monthly to me. I save everything in my Meezan savings account (I am 15) and have a decent bit of savings (almost 7x the monthly poverty line).

Lately his brother has been badgering him about one of his proposals.

My brother asks me for Claude Pro every day, saying that it will help him make websites for people and he’ll give me 20% of the profit. I always refuse since I doubt he’ll get more than 5 customers and each will only pay 50k at max.

He doesn’t really trust his brother when it comes to money.

250k is an extremely generous amount since websites may be made for 20k here too. Realistically he isn’t getting more than 100k monthly, and 20% of that is not enough. This can’t even be converted to a loan since I know he will never pay me back. He has a reputation. He has also stolen money from me several times and gambled, yes GAMBLED, it all away. So now I ask you guys, would I be the AH if I don’t buy him Claude Pro?

Sounds like loaning this money to someone like his brother would be just plain foolish.

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What did Reddit think?

This commenter has serious doubts about this brother’s competence.

This user rightfully questions why his brother even needs the money in the first place.

Real entrepreneurs don’t behave this way.

Maybe there are other types of support he could provide his brother.

Stealing from someone and then asking them to invest in your business is a bold strategy, but this brother was still fool hardy enough to try.

Anyone with half a brain could quickly realize what a scam this proposal is, so this teen was more than right to shut his brother down.

His savings account didn’t grow by saying yes to bad deals, and he’s not about to start now.