A Worker Got Fired Out Of Nowhere, But Claims They Have Receipts Proving The Termination Was Unjustified

There’s a reason that the term “keep the receipts” has entered our everyday lexicon.

It’s because it’s great advice and you never know when certain information will come in handy.

In case you’re not hip to the term, it means that a person should hang on to all written and digital correspondence…just in case.

And this person is definitely glad that they did just that!

Take a look at what they had to say about getting fired from their job for no apparent reason…but it sounds like they might get the last laugh.

I’ve been terminated on false accusations from my boss and have the email paper trail to prove it. Now what? “Two weeks ago I was terminated on the terms of insubordination. The boss told me it was because I would not meet with them one on one over things discussed in our public weekly meeting.

They have the receipts!

I have a email paper trail printed up to said boss’s boss that gives evidence that they’ve been doing a lot of “rules for thee but not for me” practices, 11 pages worth going back to March. Now I was told by big boss that HR would reach out to me to schedule my exit interview…and they never did. I let this boss know last Friday and they said they’d get a hold of HR and they’d get a hold of me…rinse and repeat y’all.

This sounds like a pretty weak case…

I realize they have no case in calling it insubordination, I’ve been there 9 months and my reports from above have been exemplary. I do well by my clients and staff alike, I have no dirt on me except I’m well aware that my boss’s boss has been talking to my immediate boss and they’ve turned up the heat but I’ve handled it like Teflon, and I’m cool calm and collected. What else can I do or bring to HRs attention when they **finally** meet with me? I feel like I’ve got a case to both of my immediate bosses, one for retaliation and one for not taking action on things brought to their attention since March. P.S. I know HR is not on the side of the working class, believe me I know that full well.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who spent nearly 3 decades climbing the ladder at work only to be fired in a meeting that lasted less than a minute.

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Did we learn something today, friends?

You bet we did!

So remember, when in doubt, hang on to ALL the receipts.

You never know when you might need them.

The people at this worker’s company sound totally WHACK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a software engineer who coded a perfect program, and refused to change it after hardware cards were installed upside down.