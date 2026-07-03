Daily Commute War Erupts: Passenger Reels After Driver Demands Gas Money for a Zero-Deviation Route

Money matters can easily strain friendships.

The following story involves a woman who got into an argument with her friend over paying for gas whenever they drive to work.

Even though they live close and the route doesn’t change, her friend insisted she should start contributing.

She thinks this is unfair, especially since she was the one who helped her friend find a new job.

Looks like a friendship drama is brewing. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to pay for gas? I (23F) got into an argument with my friend (21F) about gas money. I am not sure if I am in the wrong. We have known each other for almost four years. We used to work together. I quit that job. Somehow, we actually got closer after that when I started seeing her as a real friend. She was not just a coworker anymore.

This woman got a new job and helped her friend get hired there, too.

I found a new job that I really like. She was still working at our old place. It honestly sucked. It had a bad environment, lots of pressure, and was not great overall. At some point, there was an opening at my new job. They were looking for someone with her kind of skills. I tried to help her get in. I talked to my supervisor about her. I helped her with her resume. I told her what the interview might look like.

Her friend asked her to start paying for gas.

Long story short, she got the job. We were both really happy. We have been working there together for almost a year now. Now, here is the current issue. She told me I should start paying for gas because I go to work with her. We live really close. It is about a five-minute walking distance. I always go to her place. She never drives to pick me up. We leave from her house every time.

Even though she rides with her, her friend takes the same route.

When we are coming back, she just drops me off on the way. It is not like she has to go out of her way. She does not take a different route. Also, when we hang out after work, it is usually her idea. We often go somewhere to another city. I am usually the one who needs convincing to go with her.

So now, she feels confused and conflicted.

Now, I am a bit conflicted. I understand that gas costs money. At the same time, she is not really driving extra because of me. She would be going that way anyway. I feel like I already helped her a lot in the past. I helped her get this job. She spends around $150 to $200 a month on gas. Most of that seems to be from her own trips. It does not seem to be from driving to work with me. The commute is only about five to six minutes.

It’s true, paying for gas requires money. But if the route is just the same, asking to split the cost may sound unreasonable.

It’s not like she’s going out of her way, right?

I think what OP fails to understand, though, is that her friend is still providing a convenience that has value for her.

I guess a small contribution might keep the peace.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

You should contribute to the gas, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are saying the same thing.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

A little gas money can save a lot of friendship trouble.