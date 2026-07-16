His Neighbors Started a Home Daycare. Now Dozens of Kids Are Running All Over His Yard.

In my humble opinion, I think that kids should frolic and run free as much as possible…

Unless they’re running free in someone’s yard who isn’t crazy about the idea.

That’s a no-no, parents, so keep that in mind, moms and dads.

In today’s story, a homeowner is pretty annoyed about the fact that their yard has turned into a stomping ground for a bunch of kiddos.

Take a look at what they’re dealing with…

Neighbors that home daycare let kids run onto my property. “I’m looking for advice about a somewhat bad neighbor. Nice people but they run a daycare out of her home with 3-4 small kids, the oldest being maybe 4.

Hmmm…

The past few days in a row as well as serval instances in the past while putting the kids in her car, 2 of the kids run onto my property through (we have a shared front side yard with no fence) across my driveway starting jumping and hanging all over my front porch and yard. They don’t chase after them, all they do is just stand in their driveway and say “bye” while they start to throw a tantrum.

Get off my lawn!

I got sick of it yesterday and sounded my loud siren on one of my security cameras only then did they come get the brats off my property. It happened again today as well neither of kids had shoes or appropriate clothing on. They seem to have no control over the kids they watch, makes me very concerned. Considering reporting them to my state for violation of their daycare license which they’ve failed an inspection recently. Any advice is much appreciated! Thank you!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader asked a question.

This individual offered some advice.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

You can see how this would be pretty annoying, right?

I sure think so.

The neighbor needs to keep these youngsters in check.

These kids need to stay on their own property!