They Bought a House but Forgot Their Lease Notice Deadline—And Now Their Landlord Is Threatening Legal Action

Big life changes can make small details easy to overlook.

In this story, a woman and her family have been renting the same home for over a year. They planned to stay longer, so they requested an extension from their landlord. However, after finally purchasing their first home, they forgot to provide the required 30-day notice before moving out.

Oh no!

What seemed like an honest oversight quickly turned into a disagreement over rent, deposits, and possible legal action.

This is one of those relatable situations where a simple mistake ends up creating a much bigger problem. Read the full story below.

LandLord wants to take us to court For starters, we have been living in this rented home for a year now. We had stated we wanted to extend our lease for another year. The landlord agreed and let us stay for another year. Our lease is in November. But he didn’t send a renewal notice until December. Which he then stated he was going to let us stay for 6 months (until May 2025) with the same rate/rent.

This woman forgot to inform her landlord that they will be out before May.

Fast forward to several months, we close on a house this month of April. As first time home buyers, it was so stressful. I had forgotten to give him a 30-day notice. I told him about it today that we will be out before May. And now, he wants to send us to court to pay fees and to pay for the month of May’s rent. He stated that the deposit cannot be used for May.

Now, she’s seeking advice on how to deal with this issue.

Please advice. I do get it was my fault for not notifying him. But isn’t this too much? We always pay him on time and been good tenants.

Making honest mistakes is normal, especially during major life events like buying a home. While tenants should follow the terms of their lease, it’s understandable why OP felt caught off guard by the landlord’s response. I think there’s a more professional way of dealing with this, especially since they have been reliable tenants for so long.

Let’s read the comments of other Reddit users.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another insight.

This person had a similar experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

A landlord speaks up.

Finally, here’s a straightforward response.

Clear communication can prevent costly misunderstandings.

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