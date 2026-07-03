“My Sanity Isn’t Worth This Paycheck”: Devastated Woman Faces High-Stress Career Dilemma Over Boss’s Relentless Cruelty

Yikes…

This is a rough one, friends.

Our jobs take up a lot of our time and therefore, a lot of our lives, right?

So it’s beneficial to try to get one that you like!

Or at least one that you can tolerate…

But a bad boss can bring it all crashing down!

In this story, a woman explained why she’s at the end of her rope because her boss is making things extremely difficult for her.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

My Boss is Mentally Ill. “I’ve had a lot of toxic bosses, but the owner of my current workplace is legitimately unwell. She is having some kind of serious cognitive decline and is unable to do her own work (like even responding to a basic email without me drafting it for her).

This sounds scary and sad.

I’m worried she’s showing signs of dementia or another serious disorder that impacts cognition. She is unusually attached to me and has a pattern of having a favorite employee who she latches on to and drains the life from them until they quit. She really has nothing to do with the work I’m doing for her business, but she constantly calls me to chat, and the more I try to set boundaries, the more intrusive she becomes.

And a bit weird…

She’s asked to come over to my house while I’m working from home three times. I was finally tipped over the edge last week. My 20 year old soulmate cat passed away, and my boss was an abusive, micromanaging jerk to me the second I came back. She is actively making my job harder while I’m trying to grieve.

She needs to get the hell out of this place ASAP.

She also allows my coworker to make disparaging comments about me being LGBT, and about my wife’s ethnic background. My boss’s response is “it’s not okay but she’s really crushing it for me right now.” Ok – I wasn’t aware employee conduct standards only apply to poor performers. This is a small family business. My manager is her relative, the CEO is her spouse, and our HR woman is her hench woman and is shockingly unprofessional. How do I survive this? I’ve applied to so many jobs in the past two years and rarely even get interviews. I just want a job that doesn’t feel like I’m being pulled into the black of hole of someone else’s dysfunction.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

This is a really tough situation, don’t you think?

You gotta feel sorry for the woman who wrote this story, but there’s clearly something serious going on with her boss.

We wish her luck!

Being unemployed sounds better than dealing with this nonsense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.