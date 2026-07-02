“No One Even Texted Me”: Man Walks Out of His Chaotic Job at Lunchtime and Exposes a Mind-Boggling Corporate Disorganization Crisis

Have you ever worked at a job where it seemed like absolutely no one followed the rules and it was a free-for-all?

Sure, it’s chaotic, but it can also be kind of fun if you take advantage of the madness!

Because why should everyone else but you get to enjoy the perks?

The guy who wrote the story below finally decided to get in on the action and he seems pretty stoked about it!

Take a look at what he had to say about this place.

Today I just dipped and it has been awesome. “My office is so dysfunctional it’s insane.

This sounds pretty interesting!

Two coworkers are both married are blatantly having an affair with each other and make no effort to hide it. One of our accountants comes in at 11 am everyday (we start at 8 am) and nobody ever says anything. Another accountant just lost his apartment due to it being condemned (no fault of his) and has a baby and another due next month, but my CFO straight up bullies him for “not being engaged.”

Actually, it sounds pretty depressing.

Nobody does their work but me and all I get for it is more work and no pay raise. All of the executives left early today again even though we are down 3 people – lo and behold, they expect me to hold the fort down. Answer the phones and manage the maintenance techs even though I’m just an accountant. So what did I do?

Hell yes!

I left at 1 pm after lunch. Nobody has the balls to say anything to me so I’m gonna take advantage of it. My wife had the day off and is pregnant so I’m now laying in bed with her, and have been for a few hours. Today has been rad.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy.

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

This place sounds wild!

And it’s kind of hard to believe that places like this can actually stay in business…

But I guess you never know!

This guy’s company sounds like a total disaster!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.