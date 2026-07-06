Even small disagreements can spiral when strong opinions get involved.

This woman was in a car with her boyfriend as he helped her look up information online. When she realized he was reading answers generated by Google AI, she quickly objected. She said she didn’t trust AI-generated information. Although it started as a simple request, it eventually turned into a heated argument between the two.

This is one of those seemingly harmless debates about technology use between two people. While it’s normal to have differences of opinion, mutual respect is still key to effective communication. Read the full story below.

AITA? I snapped at my boyfriend for reading google AI answers to me. I was driving, and we were talking. I asked my BF to look up a number, and he gave it. Then, I asked him to look up another number, and he said, “How interesting! This is the same number.” Then, I asked, “Are you reading the Google AI answers without looking up the real data?” He said, “Everyone does.” So, I snapped and sniped, “Don’t read that to me.”

This woman hates Google AI.

This is a thing we’ve had a discussion about before. I hate Google AI. It’s often wrong that it disseminates crappy data. And once information goes into the brain, it can’t go out. And before you know it, it’s just another fact in your brain. And you’re a dumb clown navigating the world with hallucinated fake knowledge. I told him, “I beg you, don’t read it. Ignore. Please ignore.” I begged again. Now, I snapped. “Don ‘t read it to me!”

Her boyfriend got mad and started yelling at her.

Than, he yelled for 10 minutes in an aggressive tone. He said I can’t tell him what to do. That everyone reads it, and that I’m going to lose all my friends if I behave like this. That I single handedly ruined the whole night together. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him freak out so much. He went to the look-what-you-are-making-me-into route.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for wanting to protect her brain.

I don’t want him to read Google AI to me. I freakin’ hate google AI. I said it twice more: I don’t want to hear or read any crap from Google AI. I’m trying to protect my brain. AITA?

Some people are not very big fans of AI, and that’s understandable. The way OP’s boyfriend reacted to her was kinda uncalled for. Just because everyone does it doesn’t mean you should push someone to accept it. This situation could have been handled better.

Let’s see how other online users reacted to this story.

Here’s a personal thought.

This person shares an honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a personal experience.

And lastly, this one makes sense.

Not every discussion has to become an argument.

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