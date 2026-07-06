July 6, 2026 at 2:47 am

She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

by Liberty Canlas

Man frowning and driving a car with a woman looking at a map

Magnific/Reddit

Even small disagreements can spiral when strong opinions get involved.

This woman was in a car with her boyfriend as he helped her look up information online. When she realized he was reading answers generated by Google AI, she quickly objected. She said she didn’t trust AI-generated information. Although it started as a simple request, it eventually turned into a heated argument between the two.

This is one of those seemingly harmless debates about technology use between two people. While it’s normal to have differences of opinion, mutual respect is still key to effective communication. Read the full story below.

AITA? I snapped at my boyfriend for reading google AI answers to me.

I was driving, and we were talking. I asked my BF to look up a number, and he gave it.

Then, I asked him to look up another number, and he said, “How interesting! This is the same number.”

Then, I asked, “Are you reading the Google AI answers without looking up the real data?”

He said, “Everyone does.” So, I snapped and sniped, “Don’t read that to me.”

This woman hates Google AI.

This is a thing we’ve had a discussion about before. I hate Google AI. It’s often wrong that it disseminates crappy data.

And once information goes into the brain, it can’t go out. And before you know it, it’s just another fact in your brain.

And you’re a dumb clown navigating the world with hallucinated fake knowledge.

I told him, “I beg you, don’t read it. Ignore. Please ignore.” I begged again.

Now, I snapped. “Don ‘t read it to me!”

Her boyfriend got mad and started yelling at her.

Than, he yelled for 10 minutes in an aggressive tone. He said I can’t tell him what to do.

That everyone reads it, and that I’m going to lose all my friends if I behave like this.

That I single handedly ruined the whole night together. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him freak out so much.

He went to the look-what-you-are-making-me-into route.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for wanting to protect her brain.

I don’t want him to read Google AI to me. I freakin’ hate google AI.

I said it twice more: I don’t want to hear or read any crap from Google AI.

I’m trying to protect my brain.  AITA?

Some people are not very big fans of AI, and that’s understandable. The way OP’s boyfriend reacted to her was kinda uncalled for. Just because everyone does it doesn’t mean you should push someone to accept it. This situation could have been handled better.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.
Read The Drama

Let’s see how other online users reacted to this story.

Here’s a personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 3.22.05 PM She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

This person shares an honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 3.23.11 PM She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 3.24.22 PM She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

Here’s a personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 3.24.54 PM She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

And lastly, this one makes sense.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 3.25.10 PM She Asked Her Boyfriend to Look Something Up — He Read Her an AI Response — She Told Him to Stop Using AI Entirely

Not every discussion has to become an argument.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who tells her mom she’s never babysitting again after they left her alone for hours.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter