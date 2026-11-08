He Came to the Cabin to Relax—Then His Drunken Friends Mended Their Hangovers by Mocking His Early-Morning Schedule

I’m gonna go on the record and just say it…

The older I get, the harder it is for me to travel with other people…

And to put up with any unnecessary nonsense!

Life is short, folks!

And I’m sure not gonna waste it trying to please others on my days off.

Perhaps the guy who wrote this story feels the same way after the recent trip he took?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA? I was told I was being “really rude and killing the vibe” during a cabin trip. “My friends and I (four couples, 30s) got a cabin for a long weekend. We had a nice cabin where every couple had their own bedroom and bathroom. We had plans to do some hiking, play some games, make some great meals, grill out, etc. It wasn’t our first trip together as we’ve been friends since high school. The first night was fine. We made dinner and had some drinks. I don’t really drink, but I still had a good time. I had one beer but everyone else managed to go through a case and a half of beers. I’m a morning person so at midnight I went to bed. Woke up at 7 am and see three people sleeping on couches. Dishes from dinner were still in the sink, beer cans all about, so I did some cleanup then and made breakfast for myself. My wife is a late sleeper, so I’m used to being quiet in the mornings. I had coffee and read a book for a while in near silence.

Oh, really?

Around 11, one couple was up but keeping to themselves. Eventually they told me that I was being really rude by only making breakfast by myself and being noisy while people were trying to sleep on the couch. I just said “I’m being quiet, but they have rooms they could have slept in” and went to shower. Around noon or so everyone else was up. We talked about the plan for a hike. The trail we wanted to do would take about 3 hours, so if we waited until after 4 pm it’d be too late as the park closes at dusk and we’d want to grill dinner before dark.

Okay, forget about that plan…

By 2 pm, everyone was having a beer. We didn’t hike. It’s whatever. It’s their weekend too. We make dinner again, dishes get left again, games and drinks again. I wasn’t an unwilling participant in this or upset about this. Next day, up at 7 am again.

Good idea!

Given yesterday, I decided I was just going to go for an early solo hike and hit up a diner on the way home. Everyone was still asleep when I got back. Around 11 am, a few people were up. I started cleaning up again. One of the girls told me “Can you stop that? You’re being really rude to everyone and killing the vibe.”

These people kind of suck…

I asked what she meant, and her husband told me that it wasn’t cool of me to go on a hike without them and that I should have invited everyone else to the diner, and that I was making everyone feel like slobs for cleaning up. No one else spoke up, but everyone just stared at me as if waiting for… an apology or something? I talked to my wife later. She was stumped. I asked her if they said anything about me after I went to bed. She assured me they didn’t. Asked her if she thought I was being rude. She didn’t think so.

Here we go again…

The day went on. Same thing as yesterday. We were supposed to go on that hike, but we didn’t. Dinner. Fire. Beers. I don’t think I said more than a few words the rest of the day. I told my wife that I didn’t really feel like staying and we just bounced the next morning, one day early. My wife was kind enough to cover and text the group that she wasn’t sleeping well and just wanted to go home to her own bed, but I’m sure they saw through that. Chat has been silent since. AITA?”

Now it’s time to see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this reader weighed in.

One thing’s for sure…

This trip was a bit of a disaster!

I wonder what his wife had to say about this…

These friends probably won’t be going on any trips again anytime soon…