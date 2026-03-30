March 30, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Bride Gave Her Sister Her Wedding Bouquet, And Then The Woman’s Boyfriend Proposed To Her On The Spot

by Matthew Gilligan

woman at her wedding

TikTok/@itskzo22

I’d venture to say that not many women would do what you’re about to see.

A woman named Kaira posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she set up her sister for a huge surprise during her own wedding on a beach.

woman at her wedding

TikTok/@itskzo22

In the video, Kaira had her back turned to the crowd and it looked like she was going to throw the bouquet behind her.

But she turned around, walked to her sister, and handed her the bouquet.

Kaira then turned her sister around, and the woman’s partner was on one knee, getting ready to propose her.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We shared everything growing up. My wedding was no different.”

woman at her wedding

TikTok/@itskzo22

Kaira wrote in the video’s caption, “There isn’t a thing I wouldn’t do for my little sister.”

She added, “Backstory: I had a dream 2 weeks before the wedding of this exact moment. Called my sister’s boyfriend the next day to tell him about it and he said, “Let’s make it happen.” My cousin, aunt and I coordinated it all in the midst of making sure my wedding day went smooth It was WORTH IT!”

How cute!

proposal at a wedding

TikTok/@itskzo22

Take a look at the video.

@itskzo22

There isn’t a thing I wouldn’t do for my little sister 🥹❤️ backstory: I had a dream 2 weeks before the wedding of this exact moment.. called my sisters boyfriend the next day to tell him about it & he said “let’s make it happen”. My cousin, aunt and I coordinated it all in the midst of making sure my wedding day went smooth 🥹 it was WORTH IT! #proposal #blacklove #wedding

♬ yebbas heartbreak flip – zay

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.26.59 AM A Bride Gave Her Sister Her Wedding Bouquet, And Then The Womans Boyfriend Proposed To Her On The Spot

This individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.27.06 AM A Bride Gave Her Sister Her Wedding Bouquet, And Then The Womans Boyfriend Proposed To Her On The Spot

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.27.40 AM A Bride Gave Her Sister Her Wedding Bouquet, And Then The Womans Boyfriend Proposed To Her On The Spot

What a sweet surprise!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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