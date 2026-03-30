A Bride Gave Her Sister Her Wedding Bouquet, And Then The Woman’s Boyfriend Proposed To Her On The Spot

I’d venture to say that not many women would do what you’re about to see.

A woman named Kaira posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she set up her sister for a huge surprise during her own wedding on a beach.

In the video, Kaira had her back turned to the crowd and it looked like she was going to throw the bouquet behind her.

But she turned around, walked to her sister, and handed her the bouquet.

Kaira then turned her sister around, and the woman’s partner was on one knee, getting ready to propose her.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We shared everything growing up. My wedding was no different.”

Kaira wrote in the video’s caption, “There isn’t a thing I wouldn’t do for my little sister.”

She added, “Backstory: I had a dream 2 weeks before the wedding of this exact moment. Called my sister’s boyfriend the next day to tell him about it and he said, “Let’s make it happen.” My cousin, aunt and I coordinated it all in the midst of making sure my wedding day went smooth It was WORTH IT!”

How cute!

Take a look at the video.

@itskzo22 There isn’t a thing I wouldn’t do for my little sister 🥹❤️ backstory: I had a dream 2 weeks before the wedding of this exact moment.. called my sisters boyfriend the next day to tell him about it & he said “let’s make it happen”. My cousin, aunt and I coordinated it all in the midst of making sure my wedding day went smooth 🥹 it was WORTH IT! #proposal #blacklove #wedding ♬ yebbas heartbreak flip – zay

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

This individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What a sweet surprise!

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