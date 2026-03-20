March 20, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘Can someone tell me what is going on?’ – A Homeowner Let Her Faucet Run To Prevent Frozen Pipes, But It Didn’t Work Out As Planned

by Matthew Gilligan

frozen water in a faucet

TikTok/@peachie.peach21

I’ve been told since I was a little kid that it’s a good idea to let the faucet drip when the temperature plummets to try to keep pipes from freezing…

But I guess things don’t always work out like they’re supposed to.

A TikTokker named Elaine showed viewers what happened when she followed that classic advice in her home.

frozen water in a faucet

TikTok/@peachie.peach21

The video shows water frozen solid from the tap to the sink.

Elaine wrote in the text overlay, “I thought we kept water dripping so it didn’t freeze?”

frozen water in a faucet

TikTok/@peachie.peach21

In the caption, Elaine wrote, “Can someone tell me what is going on?”

frozen water in a faucet

TikTok/@peachie.peach21

Check out the video.

@elaine.marie21

Can someone tell me WTH going on ??? 😭🤣 #coldweather #icestorm #relateablecontent #whatthehelly #crazyshit

♬ original sound – ♱

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 7.57.41 AM Can someone tell me what is going on? A Homeowner Let Her Faucet Run To Prevent Frozen Pipes, But It Didnt Work Out As Planned

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 7.58.09 AM Can someone tell me what is going on? A Homeowner Let Her Faucet Run To Prevent Frozen Pipes, But It Didnt Work Out As Planned

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 7.58.55 AM Can someone tell me what is going on? A Homeowner Let Her Faucet Run To Prevent Frozen Pipes, But It Didnt Work Out As Planned

That didn’t go as planned…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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