‘Can someone tell me what is going on?’ – A Homeowner Let Her Faucet Run To Prevent Frozen Pipes, But It Didn’t Work Out As Planned

I’ve been told since I was a little kid that it’s a good idea to let the faucet drip when the temperature plummets to try to keep pipes from freezing…

But I guess things don’t always work out like they’re supposed to.

A TikTokker named Elaine showed viewers what happened when she followed that classic advice in her home.

The video shows water frozen solid from the tap to the sink.

Elaine wrote in the text overlay, “I thought we kept water dripping so it didn’t freeze?”

In the caption, Elaine wrote, “Can someone tell me what is going on?”

Check out the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That didn’t go as planned…

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