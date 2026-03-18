A Man Thinks His Friend’s Birthday Gathering Will Be Boring, So He’s Not Going

We all have friends who are, well, kind of duds.

Yes, they’re your friends, but they’re also totally BORING.

And you just know that their birthday gathering is gonna be about as much fun as watching paint dry.

In today’s story, a man talked about his decision to not attend a friend’s birthday party.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to go to my friend’s birthday which is seeming very boring? “Basically my friend is going to celebrate his birthday this Saturday but I feel like its a very lazy and low effort attempt to get it going in hopes of getting gifts. He wants us to join at 8 pm to just sit around in his living room and “chill”.

Sounds like a lot of fun…

He is known for not cooking or preparing anything in that regard and the time it’s scheduled in feels very odd for a Saturday to start at 8 pm not only in my eyes but also a few of my friends I asked when it comes to it.

He doesn’t feel like dealing with it.

It’s the reason I am deciding not to go as I don’t feel like just sitting around in a living room on a valuable weekend when the host isn’t going to put in effort to begin with. Don’t get me wrong I don’t mind going out on weekends if we actually did something worthwhile like going out as a group of friends to a place to eat or decide to cook together etc, I would be more than willing to stick around and join.

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they’re to blame.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

This guy’s party sounds like a real snooze-fest…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.