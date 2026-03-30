A Man Was Invested In A TV Show He Was Watching, And His Roommate Told Him He Needed To Be Quiet Because He Was Making Too Much Noise

A lot of folks get worked up from time to time when they get emotionally involved in a TV series.

And the good shows can really get people fired up!

A person talked about the trouble they’re having with their roommate because a TV show they enjoy got them pretty agitated.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA? My roommate thinks it’s too loud at 7:30 pm. “I’m living with two roommates and neither has a job right now. I am paying rent for three people so I’m picking up every shift I can. Today is my only day off until next Monday. I’m literally just enjoying my day binging Grey’s Anatomy (first time watcher) and I’m on the active pew pew episodes. So three episodes in that amounts to maybe three hours (and I got cut off early in the third episode). For those (probably most) who don’t know it’s a very shocking “high stakes” episode where your favorite characters may or may not make it. I reacted like…I guess any fan would. Just doing that and petting my dog. The most elaborate thing I screamed was “NO ANYONE BUT HER PLEASE PLEASE DON’T” etc.

He was getting on someone’s nerves…

It was barely 7 pm here and he was yelling from upstairs about my being loud passive aggressively. I asked him in exact words “I’m on the spectrum, you know this, if you have to say something, please say it directly.” I could tell he heard me because of the sighs and grunts and angry coughs, and I asked “did you hear me?” Twice for clarification and still nothing. I went upstairs and asked if everything was okay. I might have acted a bit dumb as in “I thought I heard you say something” but he exploded and told me I’ve kept him awake for 30 hours. As I’ve stated, not only were these episodes less than three hours of material, 30 hours ago I WAS AT WORK. Which they don’t do. I’m paying for the whole place. AITA?” I have totally turned off the show after being directly told to, but I’m a little upset because I really wanted to see this storyline through. I don’t have a lot of money and this is the best way to spend a day for me. I’d be a jerk if it were 2 am but, at 7 pm?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this individual said he’s to blame.

Can’t a person just enjoy a TV show once in a while?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.