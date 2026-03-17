A Person’s Coworker Wants To Go Out With Their Brother, But They Told Her That She Wasn’t His Type

Who knows the idiosyncrasies of a person better than their siblings?

Pretty much nobody!

And that’s why when a person gives you an honest opinion about their brother or sister, you should believe what they say.

In today’s story, a person shared what happened when their co-worker wanted to go out with their brother…and they had to set them straight.

Check out what happened!

AITA for shaming my coworker for her looks and personality? “My brother comes to visit me at work sometimes and take advantage of the family discount. I can say objectively that my brother is a good-looking guy. One of my coworkers has developed a crush on him. She asked me if I could suggest to him that they go out on a date, phrasing it like I’m going to ask her for him as a favor.

Ummmm, no.

I told her no, and she asked why not. I said she isn’t my brother’s type. She asked me what I meant by that. I said he’s pretty consistent with the women he dates, outdoorsy types that don’t wear much makeup or fancy clothes. He also can’t stand picky eaters (literally gives me grief constantly for not liking mushrooms) or people who use their phone while talking to someone. If he is talking to you and you look at your phone for any reason other than to check the time, he’ll refuse to finish the conversation. She thinks I’m shaming her for her appearance and personality. I’m not. If anything I’m shaming him. She thinks she’ll like him because she’s only ever seen him as a customer, and he’s always nice to service people.

They know what he’s really like…

However as a boyfriend he’s judgmental as hell. I don’t think she would actually enjoy a date with him, and I know he wouldn’t like her, so why should I set them up? She can ask him out if she wants, but I refuse to get involved. I don’t think I’m a jerk for that, but am I a jerk for bringing up that she isn’t in shape and is a picky eater as reasons for why I don’t think setting them up is a good idea? She was very offended that I mentioned those things.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader agreed.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

There won’t be a love connection happening between these folks!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.