A Renter Got Tired Of Her Roommates Being Dirty, So Now She Only Cleans Up After Herself

You can only put in so much effort if you have lazy roommates before your patience starts to run out.

The woman who wrote the story below knows all about that and she explained why she’s not cleaning up after anyone beside herself any longer.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for not taking out the trash in the apartment I share with my lazy roommates? “I live in a 4 bed/4 bath townhouse with three other women. We’re all on separate room leases so we pay rent individually which includes most utilities, excluding WiFi and electricity, which I manage. For the first several months, my upstairs roommate and I were the only ones consistently cleaning common areas. Our two downstairs roommates moved in last fall. They mostly keep to themselves. One works from home full time and goes to school online, so she’s home 24/7.

They had an agreement…

When they moved in, we all agreed to rotate cleaning duties and even have a chart on the fridge to track whose week it is. I learned fast they had no plans of cleaning up the shared space. Not once since they moved in have they put their names down to clean. The worst part is that my upstairs roommate and I had a shared vacuum, broom and mop in the downstairs bathroom that we could all use when we were cleaning, so it’s not like they were spending any additional money. We’ve had multiple conversations about it with the two girls since then. Each time, they’ve agreed to do more, but it never really stuck. They wash their own dishes, but that’s about it. The trash and fridge are the biggest issue.

Gross!

If I don’t take the trash out, or my upstairs roommate doesn’t, it just overflows and gets pushed down by one of the girls downstairs instead of getting replaced. In fact when I mentioned it again, this time in the group chat, our roommate that works from home and is the one that’s home the most, in response said “well when someone changes out the trash at night and puts the trash bag outside, I make sure to take it to the dumpster in the morning.” This is also the same roommate that chose to ignore her container of food that had become so moldy that it became unidentifiable. I’ve decided if they don’t want to be grown adults and be responsible, then why should I have to be their mother and constantly tell them to clean up after themselves.

She’s not dealing with it anymore.

I’ve decided to just take my own trash out from now on. My lease is up at the end of July, and I’m over it. AITA for being petty? We’ve had so many chats and conversations and it’s still not sinking in.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this Reddit user said they all SUCK.

Living with dirty people is THE WORST.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.