A Retail Worker Took A Drink Of Water At Their Register And A Customer Reported Them For It

Some people just have way too much time on their hands…

And if you work in a customer service job, you already know that some folks go out of their way to try to make other people miserable.

In this story, a retail worker talked about what happened when a customer decided they just couldn’t mind their own business.

Check out what happened.

You reported me for drinking out of my water bottle?! “My store has a relatively common rule where you aren’t allowed to drink when you’re on register. The management in my store tend to pretend to not notice when people do so anyway as it’s a pretty stupid rule. The only time they need to take action is when it’s causing you to not do your work efficiently or if a customer complained.

Here it comes…

Yesterday a customer complained. I typically only take a sip after all the items are bagged and I’m waiting for the customers credit card to process.

This person has too much time on their hands…

For some freaking reason the customer found this rude and reported me for it. As I was breaking a rule I got a warning for it. Well excuse me for being thirsty when I’ve been on shift for 7 and a half hours.”

And this is how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another reader chimed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person didn’t hold back.

It sounds like this customer needs to mind their own business…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.