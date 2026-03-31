March 31, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Shopper Showed Off The Vintage Ring Collection She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a bag of rings

TikTok/@generationalvintage

Buying entire collections of anything can be a big roll of the dice, but it looks like the TikTokker you’re about to meet in this video really hit the jackpot.

She posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers via a text overlay, “POV: You buy someone’s grandma’s entire vintage ring collection.”

woman holding a bag of jewelry

TikTok/@generationalvintage

The TikTokker opened the bag and got busy sorting through the 45 pieces of vintage jewelry.

woman wearing some rings

TikTok/@generationalvintage

She then tried on the different pieces.

This was quite a haul!

The video’s caption reads, “I am a certified Avon ring lover.”

woman holding a ring

TikTok/@generationalvintage

Check out the video.

@generationalvintage

i am a certified avon ring lover #vintage #vintagejewelry #jewelryjar #vintagering #AntiqueJewelry

♬ original sound – MZ.OLDIEZ

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.53.12 PM A Shopper Showed Off The Vintage Ring Collection She Bought

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.54.13 PM A Shopper Showed Off The Vintage Ring Collection She Bought

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.54.43 PM A Shopper Showed Off The Vintage Ring Collection She Bought

You never know what you’re gonna get when you buy a vintage jewelry collection!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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