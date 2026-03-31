A Shopper Showed Off The Vintage Ring Collection She Bought

Buying entire collections of anything can be a big roll of the dice, but it looks like the TikTokker you’re about to meet in this video really hit the jackpot.

She posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers via a text overlay, “POV: You buy someone’s grandma’s entire vintage ring collection.”

The TikTokker opened the bag and got busy sorting through the 45 pieces of vintage jewelry.

She then tried on the different pieces.

This was quite a haul!

The video’s caption reads, “I am a certified Avon ring lover.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

You never know what you’re gonna get when you buy a vintage jewelry collection!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.