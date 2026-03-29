March 29, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Stay-At-Home Mom Showed Viewers Her Morning Routine

by Matthew Gilligan

woman laying in bed

TikTok/@operation_niki

The woman you’re about to meet has her life LOCKED DOWN.

She’s a stay-at-home mom named Niki and she was nice enough to show viewers her morning routine in a viral TikTok video.

woman laying in bed

TikTok/@operation_niki

The video’s text overlay reads, “Morning in my life.”

Niki got out of bed, opened the drapes in her room, made her bed, brushed her teeth, and went through her skincare routine.

She then made some coffee, took her dog outside, and fed the chickens in her backyard.

woman doing skincare routine

TikTok/@operation_niki

Then it was time to get busy back inside the house!

Niki fed her daughter breakfast, made lunches for her kids, and saw the kids off as they went to school.

She then did some laundry, loaded the dishwasher, cleaned her sink, and cleaned her kitchen.

Niki wrote in the video’s caption, “Who else feels like there isn’t enough time in the day? Just a work from home mom/wife doing work from home mom/wife things!”

woman making some breakfast

TikTok/@operation_niki

Here’s the video.

@operation_niki

Who else feels like there isn’t enough time in the day?? 🥴✨Just a work from home mom/wife doing work from home mom/wife tings! #clean #CleanTok #cleanhome #organizedhome #organization

♬ original sound – Niki’s Side Of Cleantok

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.41.52 AM A Stay At Home Mom Showed Viewers Her Morning Routine

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.42.06 AM A Stay At Home Mom Showed Viewers Her Morning Routine

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.42.24 AM A Stay At Home Mom Showed Viewers Her Morning Routine

No doubt about it, this woman is incredibly organized!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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