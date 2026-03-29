A Stay-At-Home Mom Showed Viewers Her Morning Routine

The woman you’re about to meet has her life LOCKED DOWN.

She’s a stay-at-home mom named Niki and she was nice enough to show viewers her morning routine in a viral TikTok video.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Morning in my life.”

Niki got out of bed, opened the drapes in her room, made her bed, brushed her teeth, and went through her skincare routine.

She then made some coffee, took her dog outside, and fed the chickens in her backyard.

Then it was time to get busy back inside the house!

Niki fed her daughter breakfast, made lunches for her kids, and saw the kids off as they went to school.

She then did some laundry, loaded the dishwasher, cleaned her sink, and cleaned her kitchen.

Niki wrote in the video’s caption, “Who else feels like there isn’t enough time in the day? Just a work from home mom/wife doing work from home mom/wife things!”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

No doubt about it, this woman is incredibly organized!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.