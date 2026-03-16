March 16, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Stray Cat Loved The Bed That Someone Put Outside Their House For Him

by Matthew Gilligan

stray cat sleeping outside

TikTok/@izzyandjinx

You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat animals, and the person who posted this viral video on TikTok seems like a saint!

They showed viewers what they did to help out a stray cat and it’s pretty darn heartwarming.

stray cat sleeping outside

TikTok/@izzyandjinx

The video’s text overlay reads, “We got our stray his own cat bed.”

And the cat was sleeping on his cat bed in a driveway outside a door!

stray cat sleeping outside

TikTok/@izzyandjinx

The video’s caption reads, “I think he likes it.”

stray cat sleeping outside

TikTok/@izzyandjinx

Here’s the video.

@izzyandjinx

I think he likes it #cat #cats #fyp #catsoftiktok #blackcat

♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada – HarmonicoHCO

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a good point…

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.07.23 AM A Stray Cat Loved The Bed That Someone Put Outside Their House For Him

Another viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.07.32 AM A Stray Cat Loved The Bed That Someone Put Outside Their House For Him

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.07.51 AM A Stray Cat Loved The Bed That Someone Put Outside Their House For Him

He made himself right at home in his new bed.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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