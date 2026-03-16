A Stray Cat Loved The Bed That Someone Put Outside Their House For Him

You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat animals, and the person who posted this viral video on TikTok seems like a saint!

They showed viewers what they did to help out a stray cat and it’s pretty darn heartwarming.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We got our stray his own cat bed.”

And the cat was sleeping on his cat bed in a driveway outside a door!

The video’s caption reads, “I think he likes it.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a good point…

Another viewer nailed it.

And this individual spoke up.

He made himself right at home in his new bed.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.