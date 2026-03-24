A Summer Camper Got Tired Of Their Rude Roommates, So They Reported Them And Got Them Sent Home Early

Depending on who you talk to, snitching on someone is either not a big deal or an unforgivable offense.

And the person who wrote this story probably found out all about that after this situation.

Read on to get all the details below and see what you think about what they had to say.

AITA for getting my roommates sent home early at a summer camp? “This happened a few years ago but has been bugging me ever since. I’m still not entirely sure I made the right call, and I honestly think I might’ve ruined some poor kid’s life. When I was a Sophomore in high school, I got the opportunity to go to a week-long summer camp at a prestigious nearby college. The camp was mostly kids who really enjoyed the subject we were there for, and was a really exciting time since we got to actually stay in the dorms and study in some of the classrooms at this college which many of us dreamed to attend. Overall, my time there was great, but unfortunately I got paired with 2 of some incredibly terrible roommates.

This sounds pretty annoying…

It was clear from the first day that I met them that they really had no interest in attending the camp, and that they were way too immature to be left as unattended as we were for the week. During the first few nights, I could manage staying with them fairly easily. They had a few other kids in our room and played some loud music but went to bed early so I was able to sleep well.

Ugh…

However, over the next couple nights, they became insufferable. They would regularly stay up well late into the night and essentially used our dorm as a party space for them and their friends. It also turned out that one of them brought a bottle of hard liquor in their bag which they had stolen from their parents, and had also met someone outside of the campus who they had been purchasing vapes from. One night, where they were sharing the vapes and alcohol among a group of about 5-6 other people, and refused to move to another room when I asked them to since I had to be up early the next morning and didn’t want to get in trouble for being an overall nuisance, I decided to stop them in their tracks and notified the organizers of the camp of what they were up to and yelled at them to get everyone out of the room. The organizers came in the room the next morning, but by then my roommates had enough time to dispose of the vapes and alcohol so they didn’t find anything incriminating. They also asked me to go up to the dean’s office to make a statement, to which I obliged.

Oh, boy…

When I got back to my room, my roommates and all of their belongings were completely gone, and I was informed that they had found something (they didn’t tell me what) that they were able to use against them to remove them from the program. I didn’t see them again after that day, but I did get an extremely angry message from one of them a couple days later, which I didn’t respond to. I also heard later that one of them lived out of state, so their parents had to fly out early and pick them up. AITA for snitching on my roommates? I didn’t want to get in trouble with them and possibly revoke my chance of getting into this university, but they never asked or forced me to participate in anything they were doing, and they were overall pretty solid people, so I still don’t feel great about what I did.”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

They’re having some second thoughts about being a tattletale…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.