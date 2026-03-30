A Teenager Is Upset Because Her Sister Is Making Their Mom Pay For A Car Accident She Caused, So She Told Her How She Felt

It seems like every family with multiple children has one kid who is irresponsible and lets their mom or dad deal with the problems they create.

And it can be infuriating!

In this story, a teenager talked about how she’s pretty peeved at her sister because of her reckless behavior and how she expects her mom to take care of it.

Check out what happened.

AITA for confronting my sister about her making our mother pay for her mistakes? “A few months ago I (17)f and my sister (18)f were in a drive thru, and my sister was trying to back out but couldn’t, so she got mad and hit the accelerator and crashed into the wall almost totaling the front bumper.

What a pain in the neck!

Ever since new problems arose with the car like the AC not working because of something related to the crash and other problems and this issue has cost my mother almost 1500 BD in damages which is a huge amount for us to pay especially considering my father recently passed away. I didn’t like the fact that my mother was paying but I couldn’t really do anything as the money me and my sister get monthly from my dad’s passing isn’t enough to cover it. However a few days ago my sister’s AC has had yet another issue which is costing my mother 200 BD and that’s where the issue is.

She’s not happy about this.

My sister is helping my mother with 100 on top of the 200 that my mother is paying and I’m upset because I know that my sister saves and is capable of paying. I wouldn’t have said anything but today my mother was telling me that she would take me to the appointment we had for a facial but that she wouldn’t be getting one as she doesn’t have enough money, and that she only had 100 for the rest of the month which is nothing considering she has to cook for 3 people. And Eid is right around the corner yet she won’t be getting any clothes and nothing done because she simply doesn’t have enough money so I confronted my sister which is where I might be a jerk.

She got real with her sister.

I told her that it’s not fair that mom has to deal with the consequences of the car that she destroyed and she has to pay the full amount because mom gives us everything but just let her at least enjoy her Eid and my sister kept making excuses saying that it’s her right to buy other stuff that she wants and told me that I should help our mom. I told her I would pay for her facial but that I couldn’t afford to pay and if I could I wouldn’t have even talked to her, but she’s not even willing to acknowledge the fact that it’s not mom’s responsibility to pay. I really don’t know what to do and I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here. AITA?”

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this person agreed.

As the saying goes, honesty is the best policy…usually.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.