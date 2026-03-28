A Tourist Witnessed The Rare Firefall Phenomenon In Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is a bucket-list destination for a lot of folks.

And if the park wasn’t on your list yet, it probably will be after seeing this viral TikTok video.

A woman named Michelle showed viewers the rare phenomenon she was lucky enough to witness during a trip to Yosemite.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You visit Yosemite and get to witness the rare Firefall phenomenon.”

Michelle drove out of a tunnel into Yosemite National Park and directly into beautiful scenery.

The video showed snowy roads and mountains.

And Michelle then saw a waterfall off of a mountain that had an orange glow to it.

This is the Firefall phenomenon.

How beautiful!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

What a cool thing to be able to witness!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.