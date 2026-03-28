A Tourist Witnessed The Rare Firefall Phenomenon In Yosemite National Park
by Matthew Gilligan
Yosemite National Park is a bucket-list destination for a lot of folks.
And if the park wasn’t on your list yet, it probably will be after seeing this viral TikTok video.
A woman named Michelle showed viewers the rare phenomenon she was lucky enough to witness during a trip to Yosemite.
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You visit Yosemite and get to witness the rare Firefall phenomenon.”
Michelle drove out of a tunnel into Yosemite National Park and directly into beautiful scenery.
The video showed snowy roads and mountains.
And Michelle then saw a waterfall off of a mountain that had an orange glow to it.
This is the Firefall phenomenon.
How beautiful!
Here’s the video.
@michellemaradiaga8
2/21/26 #firefall #horsetailfalls #yosemite #rarephenomenon
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person had a lot to say.
Another individual weighed in.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
What a cool thing to be able to witness!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · el capitan, firefall, firefall phenomenon, national parks, nature, tiktok, top, video, viral, yosemite
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