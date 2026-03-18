A Wife Did A Home Renovation Project Without Her Husband, And He Got Upset Even Though She’d Asked Him To Help

It’s sad, but true: some guys out there are so insecure that they can’t deal with it when a woman steps in and takes care of some serious business.

In today’s story, a woman talked about how her husband reacted when she completed some work around the house without him…and he wasn’t happy about it.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for completing my husband’s housework for him? “My husband and I are both in our 20s and recently had to replace our flooring. We wanted to do it fast as we have a child and a small dog, so we ripped up the old flooring the night before and finished the new floor the next day. All that was left was to tile up the bottom of the wall 2 inches to act as baseboards. We talked about doing this after we finished the floor and he agreed that would be a good idea.

She got to work…

Fast forward to the next day, I decided to do exactly that, I cut all the pieces perfectly and stuck them on there, nicely spaced, and matching up with the spacing of the floor. Plus I cleaned the house, vacuumed and mopped (I didn’t mop the new floor as the grout was still drying).

Uh oh…

He comes home and sees the work I did and starts fuming he’s so mad, he said that I should’ve said I was gonna do that before I did it (I did) and he shunned me for the night after yelling at me. Today I get home form work and he barely says goodbye to me as he leaves for work. I don’t understand why that was such a bad thing, I was just trying to help and I was really proud of what a good job I had done. I still feel that it looks good as it was done right but he doesn’t like me now. I don’t know what to do AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

And she thought she was doing him a favor…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.