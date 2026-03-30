March 30, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Woman Yelled At A Man Who Was Following A Group Of Women Down A City Street

by Matthew Gilligan

woman yelling at a man

TikTok/@lotustayyyy

Guys, I thought we were past all this…

But I guess I was wrong!

A viral TikTok video showed how a woman stepped in and gave a guy a piece of her mind because he was following them down a street in Philadelphia.

woman yelling at a man

TikTok/@lotustayyyy

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re being followed in Philly, but this queen comes to the rescue.”

A woman screamed at the top of her lungs at a man on a sidewalk as people watched and laughed.

She yelled at the man, “They don’t want to walk with you. Girls don’t want to walk with you.”

woman yelling at a man

TikTok/@lotustayyyy

The woman kept screaming at the man.

Finally, another man came and told him to keep walking away.

woman yelling at a man

TikTok/@lotustayyyy

Check out the video.

@lotustayyyy

Cause no means no! #philly #fyp #girlssupportgirls #awareness

♬ original sound – ♱

 

A follow-up video showed that the woman kept screaming and telling him to walk away.

Later, another woman chased the man away across the street.

@lotustayyyy

Replying to @MayaIsAnnoying

♬ original sound – lotustayyyy

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.36.44 AM A Woman Yelled At A Man Who Was Following A Group Of Women Down A City Street

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.37.10 AM A Woman Yelled At A Man Who Was Following A Group Of Women Down A City Street

And this person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.37.55 AM A Woman Yelled At A Man Who Was Following A Group Of Women Down A City Street

We’re pretty sure that this guy learned a lesson from this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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