A Woman Yelled At A Man Who Was Following A Group Of Women Down A City Street

Guys, I thought we were past all this…

But I guess I was wrong!

A viral TikTok video showed how a woman stepped in and gave a guy a piece of her mind because he was following them down a street in Philadelphia.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re being followed in Philly, but this queen comes to the rescue.”

A woman screamed at the top of her lungs at a man on a sidewalk as people watched and laughed.

She yelled at the man, “They don’t want to walk with you. Girls don’t want to walk with you.”

The woman kept screaming at the man.

Finally, another man came and told him to keep walking away.

Check out the video.

A follow-up video showed that the woman kept screaming and telling him to walk away.

Later, another woman chased the man away across the street.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person was shocked.

We’re pretty sure that this guy learned a lesson from this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!