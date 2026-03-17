A Woman’s Brother-In-Law Wants To Move Into A Property She Partially Owns, But She Thinks It’ll Mess Up Her Investment

Investment properties can be a huge income boost if they’re managed properly.

But if they sit in limbo for a long time, all that money can go to waste in the long run.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she isn’t too keen on her brother-in-law moving in to the property she plans to make money off of someday.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA if I suggested selling our investment property and not allowing BIL to move in with his new wife? “My husband and I have been married for 8 years. A few years ago, we bought an investment property in a nice area that we rent out. It was split 4 ways. 1/4 each me, my husband, my FIL and my BIL. We bought it for 380k, it’s worth about 800k-900k now. My BIL is getting married and he and his wife want to move in to our investment property and pay well below market value rent. Our current tenants pay rent in a way that we don’t pay anything out of pocket and each get an extra 600ish a month profit to split 4 ways.

She doesn’t think this is a good idea.

I don’t feel comfortable with him moving in, and I feel cheap and like a jerk because that means I won’t have the extra 150 a month profit for myself. I told my husband privately that if anything happened between them, she would be entitled to a portion of the house (also rude of me because I wish them the best, but you can’t tell the future). I am also not familiar with how courts decide that kind of property split after divorce so if anyone can please enlighten me.

She’s feeling the pressure.

Husband and FIL say that family helps family and BIL needs to set up his family. As much as I love them, I bought the house to help with my retirement and to have a nice nest egg for my future kids. If BIL keeps the house/never sells, it’s not an investment anymore. I also know that there’s no way BIL can afford a 800k house on his own (I’m sorry the housing market is just nuts now).

She’s conflicted about what to do next.

WIBTA if I ask them to buy my portion out? I’m scared this will cause a rift in my marriage over money, but I think they’re being unreasonable with an investment I was also a part of. I should be seeing a huge return on my investment by now.”

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader also said she’s NTA.

Sometimes, family and business definitely don’t mix.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.