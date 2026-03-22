A Woman’s Friend Changed Up Her Birthday Plans At The Last Minute, So She Decided Not To Go Out With Them

A lot of us have had friends at one point or another who switch up plans at the last minute and it just makes everything way more complicated than it needs to be.

It’s enough to drive a person crazy!

In this story, a woman explained why she decided to bail on her friend’s birthday after she threw a wrench in the plans.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not going to my friend’s birthday and then feeling weird about her friends? “My friend wanted to celebrate her 23rd birthday and had decided on a local pub not too far from where we live. I could go there and return home on foot. There was a place and a time to meet and everyone agreed. For context, I never met any of her friends. Some days later, it was nearly time to go and she massaged me saying that everyone is meeting at her place first. I did not anticipate this so I said “ok but I might be a bit late if that’s alright? If not I can just go straight to the pub and meet you guys there.”

What…?

And that’s when she told me that the plans have changed and we are not actually going to the pub, and instead driving to another city to celebrate. That’s why there was a meetup at her place, to decide where to go. I explained that I don’t have a drivers license and there is no public transport. She said that one of the guys in the group can give me a ride. I told her I think I’ll pass because I don’t want to depend on a man I’ve never met to drive me home, and that I might also have to bounce early because I suffer from period cramps.

Here comes the guilt trip…

She then went off on me about the fact that it’s her birthday and that I need to make an effort, that I’m a bad friend and it’s not about my comfort. I did not reply because I didn’t know what to say. A bit later it turned out that it was not her who wrote it. She deleted the message and told me “bruh, that was my friend, lol. She’s angry and took my phone”. I will be celebrating with her another day in the city just the two of us, on me in a restaurant of her choice but this whole ordeal has left me feeling confused and uncomfortable. AITA? Should I have gone anyway? Is her friend’s anger justified?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader said she’s NTA.

She just wasn’t feeling it anymore and she decided not to participate.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.